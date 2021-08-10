Man, woman arrested after missing 15-year-old Chicago girl found dead in Oak Park alley

OAK PARK, Ill. — A man and a woman have been charged after a missing 15-year-old Chicago girl was found dead Saturday morning in an Oak Park alley.

Police found the body of the girl, who has not been identified at this point, in an alley in the 200 block of North Taylor Avenue at around 8:30 a.m. The girl was reported missing to Chicago police at around 11:30 a.m. on the same day.

Following an investigation, Sergio Hernandez, 40, of Chicago, and Joslia Williams, 18, of Chicago, have been charged in connection to her death.

Hernandez was charged with criminal sexual assault, aggravated criminal sexual abuse and concealment of a death. Williams was charged with child pornography and concealment of a death.

The cause and manner of the girl’s death is pending the results of toxicology reports from the Cook County Medical Examiner.

The pair is being held in Cook County Jail in lieu of a $500,000 bond each.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the Oak Park Police Department at 708-386-3800. Information may also be provided anonymously by calling 708.434.1636 or online at www.oak-park.us/crimetip.