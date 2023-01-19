CHICAGO — The family of a man with special needs, who was shot in the head while waiting for a bus, want justice for his senseless shooting in Back of the Yards.

Philip Rega Jr. was with his 21 and 15-year-old sons — who are people with special needs — and waiting for a school bus around 6:38 a.m. Wednesday in the 4700 block of South Wolcott.

According to police, three gang members approached them and opened fire.

“They approached me in the middle of the block and started questioning me. Then I pulled out my cell phone and called 911 to report gang activity, that’s when they started shooting,” Rega Jr. told WGN.

Rega Jr. and the 15-year-old were uninjured, but his 21-year-old son was shot three times, including once in the head.

The victim has been identified as Jesus Rega. He was transported to Stroger Hospital where he is in critical condition and has undergone surgery.

Doctors fear Rega may lose his eyesight because of where the bullet hit him in the face.

“He’s pulling through right now. This is so sad and unfortunate this happened to a disabled child that knows nothing about any of this street stuff. Just innocent, just waiting outside for a school bus to go to school. I’ve been here 15 years and this never happened to any of my kids. Not like this,” said Anna Marie Rega, Jesus’ mother.

Rega Jr. told WGN his two sons are nonverbal and attend Martin Luther King Prep for special needs.

The victims have no record of gang affiliation, according to police.

If you or someone you know has information that can help CPD make a breakthrough in this case, police encourage you to reach out to Area 1 Detectives at (312) 747-8380 or file an anonymous tip online at cpdtip.com.