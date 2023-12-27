CHICAGO — An attempted carjacking was foiled in the Garfield Park neighborhood on the city’s West Side, resulting in multiple gunshots fired.

In a preliminary investigation, Chicago police report that two victims, a 65-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman, were inside a car in the 100 block of N. Kostner Ave. when four unknown armed male offenders exited a silver SUV and approached them just before 5 a.m. Wednesday.

The offenders demanded the vehicle, but the male victim produced a handgun and fired shots at the offenders, which did not strike anyone. Police say the man is a valid Concealed Carry License and Firearm Owners Identification Card holder in the state of Illinois.

According to police, one of the offenders then returned fire at the victims, striking the female in the chest and grazing the male’s right calf. The offenders then got back in the silver SUV and fled the scene.

Police say both victims were transported to West Suburban Medical Center, where they are listed in good condition.

Nobody is in custody, and Area Four Detectives are investigating.