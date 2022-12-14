CHICAGO — The man who bought the gun used in the shooting that killed Chicago police officer Ella French was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison on Wednesday.

In July, Jamel Danzy, of Hammond, pleaded guilty to a federal gun charge.

While Danzy said the gun was for him, he later gave it to one of the two men charged in the August 2021 killing of Chicago police Officer Ella French in West Englewood. French’s partner, Officer Carlos Yanez, was critically wounded in the shooting.

In court Wednesday, Danzy was sentenced to 30 months in prison. After he was arrested, Danzy was released on a $4,500 bond. So far, Danzy is the only person convicted in the shooting.

It happened in the 6300 block of South Bell at around 9 p.m. on Aug. 7, 2021.

Two brothers, Emonte Morgan and Eric Morgan, are facing charges. Emonte Morgan was charged with first-degree murder of a peace officer, attempted first-degree murder of a peace officer (two counts), aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.

Photo from 2019 of Emonte Morgan (left) and updated photo of Eric Morgan (right).

Eric Morgan was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, and obstruction of justice. Police said Eric Morgan was driving the vehicle.

Despite being shot in the head, French’s partner, Carlos Yanez Jr., recovered and was released from the hospital in Oct. 2021.

Thousands of mourners attended French’s funeral mass at St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel on Aug. 19, 2021.