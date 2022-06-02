CHICAGO — The man being sought in connection with the Wednesday shooting of a CPD officer in West Englewood was arrested less than two years ago for allegedly possessing an illegal handgun.

Court records show that charge was dropped last February.

WGN News is not naming the man as he has not been charged with any crime. However, police and court records show the 28-year-old man was arrested on the South Side in October 2020 after police allegedly found a handgun in his vehicle during a traffic stop.

Court records show he was charged with three counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and he was also issued several traffic citations. Those charges were dropped in February 2022, court records show.

The female officer was shot during a traffic stop at 61st and S. Paulina remains hospitalized. She is expected to be released Thursday from the University of Chicago Hospital after being held for 24-hour observation.

The shooting occurred less than a mile from where 29-year-old Ella French was shot and killed during a traffic stop on Aug. 7, 2021.

French’s partner, Carlos Yanez, survived after suffering a gunshot wound to the head.

According to Chicago police, this year, 22 officers were shot at, with four officers struck by gunfire.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot spoke on Wednesday, saying that locals can’t lose sight of the Chicago officers who are risking their lives daily to protect Chicagoans.

“I said to (Chicago police Supt. David Brown) spare no expense,” Lightfoot said. “Get our federal partners involved. We need to make sure that the persons responsible for this are brought to justice. I’m hoping we’ll see an arrest is made relatively soon.”