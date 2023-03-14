CHICAGO — Chicago police are searching for a man who allegedly stabbed a woman multiple times amid a domestic incident last month.

According to police, Valentin Jacobo is suspected of stabbing a woman in the 8100 block of S. Brandon Ave., in South Chicago, on Feb 17. He faces an attempted murder charge, as well as domestic battery.

Police described Jacobo as a Hispanic male, 5-foot-9-inches, weighing 180-190 pounds.

No one is in custody. Anyone with information may leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.