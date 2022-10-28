CHICAGO — A man is wanted by the FBI following a bank robbery on the North Side Wednesday afternoon.

At around 3:20 p.m., authorities responded to a Citibank branch, located in the 4800 block of North Broadway.

The FBI said a white man in his 40s or 50s demanded funds and implied he had a gun. He fled with an unknown amount of currency and is currently at-large.

He is reported to be 5’4″ or 5’5″ and was wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, gray hair and a beard.

Anyone with information can report an anonymous tip at tips.fbi.gov.