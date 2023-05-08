CHICAGO — Authorities are seeking the public’s help to identify a man accused of battering and robbing another man on a Blue Line train Friday morning.

At around 6:15 a.m., police said a man approached a 35-year-old man on a Blue Line train near the Western stop, located in the 1900 block of North Western, and attempted to grab his belongings.

The 35-year-old man was then struck and pulled to the ground. Police said the suspect took the man’s property then fled.

He’s described as an African American man, 19-30, 6′-6’2″, 250 lbs., wearing a green Oakland A’s hat. The suspected robber also was wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt with an “RR” emblem on the left chest, yellow-colored undershirt, black sweatpants and white gym shoes.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.