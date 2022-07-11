CHICAGO — A 24-year-old man was shot and killed while walking his dog in West Englewood overnight.

According to police, just before 2 a.m., the victim was found in an alley in the 5300 block of S. Seely. The man sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the head, torso and leg.

Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police said the victim’s family told investigators they heard the gunshots from their home.

Police announced no arrests in connection with the shooting. Anyone with information may leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.