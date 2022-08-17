CHICAGO — Chicago police said a 9-year-old was able to escape after a man tried to kidnap her near a West Ridge grocery store.

The girl was walking with a woman near the Cermak Fresh Market on the 6600 block of North Damen Avenue just before 10 a.m. Wednesday when a man grabbed her and ran away with her.

The little girl was able to get away near the 6600 block of North Ridge Avenue. The man continued running away.

The offender was described by police as a Black man about 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall, about 150 to 170 pounds, with short dreadlocks and glasses. Police said he was wearing a white shirt, gray pants, white gym shoes and a camouflage baseball hat.

The 9-year-old was not injured and Area Three detectives are investigating.