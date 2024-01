CHICAGO — A man was found dead inside a Lincoln Park apartment on Tuesday and a homicide investigation has been opened.

At around 6:55 p.m. Wednesday, a 43-year-old man was found dead by officers inside of an apartment in the 500 block of West Deming.

His death was ruled a homicide by asphyxia and assault.

A person of interest from the scene was transported by CPD for questioning.

Police said the investigation remains ongoing.