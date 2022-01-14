Man stabbed with scissors during argument at Blue Line station in Loop

CHICAGO — A man was stabbed with scissors by another man during an argument at a Blue Line station in the Loop, according to Chicago police.

Police said the incident happened in the 0 – 100 block of N. Dearborn around 3:30 a.m. Friday.

A 29 year-old male was standing on the platform when he began arguing with another man who pulled out a pair of scissors and began stabbing him.

He was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition by the CFD.

No one is in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.