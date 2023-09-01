CHICAGO — A 25-year-old man was stabbed while riding a CTA Red Line train, according to police.

The incident happened around 11:20 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of South State Street. According to police, officers responded to a call for service and spoke with the man who told them he was stabbed while riding the Red Line.

The man told police he was in a verbal altercation with another man, who then pulled out a sharp object and swung it — cutting the victim’s arm.

The offender fled the scene on foot. The 25-year-old was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition.

No one is in custody. Area Three Detectives are investigating.