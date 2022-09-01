CHICAGO — A man was stabbed while riding a moped in the city’s Old Town neighborhood.

The stabbing happened around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of North LaSalle Street. Police said the man was traveling on the moped when an unidentified person approached him.

The person pulled out a “sharp object and swung it at the man, making contact with his wrist, according to police. The offender fled the scene.

The man was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition, but has stabilized.

No one is in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.