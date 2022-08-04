CHICAGO — A 21-year-old man was stabbed while riding a CTA Red Line train in Dearborn Park.

Police said the man was on the train in the 1100 block of S. State Street around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday, when an unidentified man approached him and made derogatory remarks. The man then stabbed the 21-year-old in the torso and elbow.

After the physical altercation, the offender fled the scene on foot.

The 21-year-old was transported to Northwestern Hospital in fair condition.

No one is in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.