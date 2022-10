All of the sickened individuals were said to be in stable condition, reports indicate. (Getty Images)

CHICAGO — A 30-year-old man was fatally stabbed in the city’s Humboldt Park neighborhood.

The incident happened on the 1100 block of North Hamlin around 3:40 a.m. Friday. Police said the man was standing on the sidewalk when he was stabbed by an unknown person.

The man was stabbed in the neck and transported to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No one is in custody. Area Four detectives are investigating.