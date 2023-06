CHICAGO — A man was stabbed to death Wednesday night in Irving Park.

At around 10:10 p.m., officers responded to the 3700 block of North Kedzie on the report of a person down.

Officers at the scene located a man who sustained multiple stab wounds to the back. He was transported to Masonic in critical condition. The man was pronounced dead a short time later, CPD said.

No one is in custody.