Man stabbed to death during fight on West Side

CHICAGO — A man of an unknown age was stabbed to death during an altercation in Chicago’s East Garfield Park neighborhood early Sunday morning, according to police.

Police said officers were traveling eastbound in the 2900 block of West Harrison Street when they saw two men on the ground fighting.

Upon approaching the men, one man stood up and attempted to flee the scene while the other man remained lying on the ground.

Police were able to take the perpetrator, also of an unknown age, into custody as the victim was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.