CHICAGO — A man was stabbed to death Wednesday afternoon during a fight inside an apartment in Irving Park, according to Chicago police.

Chicago Police Department officers were called to the apartment around 1 p.m. in the 4700 block of North Kilpatrick Avenue.

According to information from police, the man, 56, was stabbed by another man, 23, during a fight.

The identities of those involved haven’t been released.

The incident is still under investigation by Area 5 detectives.