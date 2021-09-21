Man stabbed several times at restaurant in River North, police say

CHICAGO — A 32-year-old man was stabbed while at a restaurant on the city’s Near North Side, according to police.

The incident happened around 6:40 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of N. Clark. Police said the man was at the restaurant in River North, when an unknown man approached him and started yelling.

The man then took out an object and stabbed the 32-year-old several times in the arm, hip and chest, according to police. The victim ran to the 0-100 block of E. Wacker to call for help.

He was transported with several lacerations to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition.

No one is in custody at this time. Area Three detectives are investigating.