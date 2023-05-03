CHICAGO — A 40-year-old man was stabbed at a CTA Orange Line station on the city’s South Side.

The incident happened at the Orange Line station in the 4900 block of South Western Avenue around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Police said the 40-year-old was approached by another man who stabbed him and then robbed him of his personal belongings. The offender then fled the scene.

The 40-year-old sustained several lacerations and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious but stable condition.

No one is in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.

This incident happened just hours after a stabbing on a CTA Red Line train where a man suffered multiple stab wounds to the stomach, head and arms following an altercation.