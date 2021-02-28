Man stabbed outside downtown Chicago hotel overnight

CHICAGO — Chicago police are investigating an overnight stabbing near a downtown hotel.

According to police, the incident occurred just after 2 a.m. outside the London House Hotel on East Wacker.

A 36-year-old man got into an argument with a group of people, police say. At some point during the altercation, the man was stabbed four times in the hip and leg.

He was taken to Northwestern Hospital.

Police described the suspect as a male, possibly Hispanic, with a beard wearing blue jeans, standing 6 feet and 210 pounds.