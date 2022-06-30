CHICAGO — A man was stabbed on a downtown CTA Blue Line platform Thursday afternoon.

At around 4:30 p.m., authorities responded to the Monroe Blue Line in downtown Chicago.

Chicago fire said a man was stabbed on the CTA platform then walked to the Chase Bank building. He was transported from there in an unknown condition.

As a result of the stabbing, Blue Line service has been temporarily suspended downtown from Grand to UIC-Halsted.

WGN News will update this story once more information becomes available.