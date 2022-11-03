CHICAGO — A 40-year-old man is in serious condition after being stabbed on a CTA Red Line train.

Police said the man was riding the train on the 1500 block of North Clybourn around 5:15 a.m. Thursday, when another man approached him and grabbed his belongings.

According to police, the offender then stabbed the 40-year-old in the stomach and thigh.

The victim was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital in serious condition.

The offender was located and placed into custody, police said. Charges are pending.