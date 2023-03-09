CHICAGO — A man was stabbed on the CTA Red Line in Lakeview East after a fight ensued Thursday morning.

According to police, a 36-year-old man was on the train when an unknown man approached him struck him. A physical altercation ensued and the unknown individual produced a knife and stabbed the man.

The man was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital in fair condition with several puncture wounds.

Police say the unknown man fled but a weapon was recovered on the scene. There is currently no one in custody at this time and police are investigating the incident.