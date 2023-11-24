CHICAGO — A man was stabbed while on a CTA bus early Friday morning in Bronzeville.

Officers responded to the bus at around 12:10 a.m. in the 4300 block of South Cottage Grove on the report of a stabbing.

CPD believes a 48-year-old man was on the bus when he was involved in a verbal altercation with another man.

At some point, the 48-year-old was stabbed in the back and left leg. He was transported in good condition.

The suspect fled the bus and is not in custody. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.