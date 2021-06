CHICAGO — A 56-year-old man was stabbed in the back of the head on a CTA Blue Line train.

Chicago police said the man was on a train near the Blue Line’s Western stop around 11:45 p.m. Thursday when he was stabbed by someone who attacked him then fled the scene.

The man refused to go to the hospital and police said he was in good condition.

No one has been taken into custody. Area Five detectives are investigating.