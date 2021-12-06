Man stabbed in hand on Blue Line train, suspect in custody

Chicago Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

CHICAGO — A 50-year-old man was stabbed in the hand on a CTA Blue Line train early Monday morning, according to police.

Police said the man was riding the Blue Line train near the Irving Park stop at approximately 2:30 a.m. when he became involved in an argument with a man approximately 30 years of age.

During the argument, the perpetrator revealed a sharp object and attempted to stab the man. The 50-year-old man then moved to disarm the perpetrator in which he was stabbed in the hand in the process.

The perpetrator was placed into custody without incident and the 50-year-old man was taken to Swedish Hospital in good condition. Charges are pending in the incident.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News