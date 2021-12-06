Man stabbed in hand on Blue Line train, suspect in custody

CHICAGO — A 50-year-old man was stabbed in the hand on a CTA Blue Line train early Monday morning, according to police.

Police said the man was riding the Blue Line train near the Irving Park stop at approximately 2:30 a.m. when he became involved in an argument with a man approximately 30 years of age.

During the argument, the perpetrator revealed a sharp object and attempted to stab the man. The 50-year-old man then moved to disarm the perpetrator in which he was stabbed in the hand in the process.

The perpetrator was placed into custody without incident and the 50-year-old man was taken to Swedish Hospital in good condition. Charges are pending in the incident.