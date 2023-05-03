CHICAGO — A man was stabbed multiple times following an altercation on a CTA Red Line train.

The stabbing happened on a Red Line train in the 0-100 block of West 95th Street around 11:50 p.m. Tuesday.

According to police, a 28-year-old man was in a physical altercation with a 21-year-old man on a train, when the 21-year-old took out a knife and began stabbing the 28-year-old.

The victim sustained multiple stab wounds to the stomach, head and arms and was transported to Christ Hospital in critical condition.

Police said the offender also sustained lacerations to the hands and was transported to the same hospital in good condition.

Area Two detectives are investigating the incident at this time. A knife was recovered from the scene.

This stabbing happened just hours before another stabbing at a CTA Orange Line station where a man was also stabbed several times.