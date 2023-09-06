CHICAGO — A man is in critical condition after being stabbed during an argument on the city’s North Side.

The stabbing happened around 2:20 a.m. Wednesday in the 3200 block of North Sheffield. Police said the 36-year-old man was arguing with another man in an alley when the offender began stabbing the 36-year-old with a knife.

The victim was transported by the Chicago Fire Department to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition with stab wounds to the body.

No one is in custody. Area Three Detectives are investigating.