CHICAGO — A 58-year-old man was seriously injured after being stabbed inside a home on the city’s South Side.

The incident happened around 3 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of East 45th Street in the Bronzeville neighborhood.

Police said the man sustained a stab wound in the abdomen while inside a residence. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.

According to police, the man was uncooperative with details.

No one is in custody. Area One Detectives are investigating.