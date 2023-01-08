CHICAGO — A man is in critical condition after a stabbing early Sunday morning on the North Side of Chicago.

The man, 50, was stabbed around 1 a.m. in the 4400 block of North Drake in Albany Park.

According to the Chicago Police Department, The man got into an argument with someone in the street and was stabbed in the neck.

The man was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

The person who stabbed the man was taken into custody at the scene, police said.