CHICAGO — A 32-year-old man was stabbed during an argument on the city’s North Side.

The stabbing happened around 11:55 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of West Addison Street. Police said the man was outside when he began to argue with another man.

The offender took out a sharp, pointed object and swung it at the 32-year-old — cutting his arm.

According to police, the offender fled the scene on foot.

The victim sustained a puncture wound to the arm and was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody. Area Three Detectives are investigating.