CHICAGO — A man was seriously injured after being stabbed at a CTA Red Line station on the city’s North Side.

The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of West Fullerton Avenue. Police said a 37-year-old man was riding southbound on a Red Line train, when he began arguing with a woman.

The man and woman both exited the train onto the platform, when the woman stabbed the man twice on the neck with a sharp object, according to police. The woman then fled the scene.

The man was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital in serious condition.

No one is in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.