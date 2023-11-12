CHICAGO — Police are investigating after a crash led to a stabbing on the city’s Southwest Side on Saturday afternoon.

According to Chicago police, the stabbing was the result of an altercation that broke out between two men after a traffic accident in the 4900 block of South Hermitage Avenue in New City.

Police say the two men were involved in a minor crash in the area, just before 1:20 p.m. The victim, a 25-year-old man, exited his vehicle to exchange information with the other driver when an argument broke out between the two.

Officers say the argument turned physical and that is when the other driver pulled out a knife and stabbed the 25-year-old man. The driver then got back in his vehicle and fled the scene in an unknown direction.

According to police, the victim drove himself to the hospital and was reportedly in stable condition upon arrival.

Officers say no arrests have been made in connection with the stabbing and an investigation is underway. Authorities have not yet identified anyone involved.

Anyone with information that could help authorities in their investigation is asked to call CPD Area One Detectives at 312-747-8380.

Tips for police can also be filed at CPDtip.com. Tips can be left anonymously.