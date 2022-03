Police described the suspect as 20-25 yrs of age, 6′-6’2″, long dreads, with facial hair, wearing a dark jacket, blue jeans and black shoes.

CHICAGO — Chicago police are searching for a man who allegedly assaulted a CTA Red Line rider during an attempted robbery.

Authorities say around 6 p.m. Thursday on the Red Line Platform at Harrison Station, a man attempted to rob a Red Line passenger of their phone.

According to police, the man punched the victim twice in the face.

No further information was available.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.