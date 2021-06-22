Man sleeping in his vehicle carjacked in West Town

CHICAGO — A man who was asleep in his car was carjacked in West Town, according to Chicago police.

The man, 39, was sleeping in his car parked on the 100 block of North Green Street around 1 a.m. Tuesday when three men approached him.

The suspects tapped on his car window with a gun and demanded he get out of the car. The man complied and all three suspects entered the white Hyundai Sonata and left the scene.

No one was injured and no one has been taken into custody.

Area Three detectives are investigating.