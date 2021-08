CHICAGO — A 27-year-old man was shot while sitting inside a restaurant on the city’s Far South Side.

Police said the shooting happened around 1:25 a.m. Friday in the 8400 block of South Stony Island Avenue. The man was inside a restaurant when an unidentified man approached the entrance and shot at him.

According to police, the man was shot in the groin and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in stable condition.

No one is in custody. Area Two detectives are investigating.