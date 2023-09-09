CHICAGO — A man was hospitalized on Saturday after he was shot while riding in a car in the Fulton River District, police say.

According to police, the 36-year-old man was sitting in the passenger seat of a car in the 200 block of North Union Avenue when he was shot just after 1 a.m.

Officers say the victim was shot by a man who was standing on the sidewalk.

According to police, the man suffered severe gunshot wounds and was taken to a local hospital.

Police say no one is in custody in connection to the shooting and an investigation is underway.

Anyone with information on the shooting can leave a tip for police at CPDtip.com. Tips can be left anonymously.