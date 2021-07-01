Man shot while on Green Line train near Washington Park; critical condition

CHICAGO — A man is in critical condition after he was shot while on a Green Line train near Washington Park.

Just before 6:30 p.m., authorities responded to the 51st Street Green Line station on the report of a person shot. Chicago fire located a 22-year-old man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

He was transported to the University of Chicago in critical condition.

Police believe the man was sitting on the train when he was shot in the back of the neck by a stray bullet. T

As a result of the shooting, Green Line trains are operating in two sections.

Between Harlem and 35th-Bronzville-IIT

Between 35th-Bronzville-IIT and Ashland/63rd — with limited service.

Change trains at 35th-Bronzeville-IIT for continuing service to/from Ashland/63rd. Bus shuttles are also available from to 35th-Bronzeville-IIT and 63rd terminals.

The shooting comes after a 9-year-old girl was critically wounded in a double shooting near 79th Street and Maryland a few hours earlier.

No suspects are in custody at this time. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com. We will update this story once more details become available.