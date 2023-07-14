CHICAGO — A 36-year-old man was critically injured after being shot near a CTA Orange Line stop on the city’s Southwest Side.

The shooting happened around 11:50 p.m. Thursday in the 4900 block of South Western Avenue. Police said the man was exiting the station when he was approached by a man with a gun.

The man fired shots at the victim, shooting him twice in the abdomen. The victim was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

According to police, the offender fled the scene in a vehicle which was curbed by Chicago police moments later.

The man was placed in custody and a weapon was recovered from the vehicle.

Area detectives continue to investigate the incident.