CHICAGO — A 46-year-old man was shot while being carjacked on the city Near West Side.

The shooting happened on the 200 block of North Western Avenue around 1 a.m. Monday. Police said the man was sitting in his vehicle when a dark sedan approached and three armed offenders exited and demanded the man’s vehicle. The man refused and was shot in the groin and right thigh.

According to police, the offenders then entered the man’s vehicle and fled the scene.

The man was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.