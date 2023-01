CHICAGO — A 23-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot on Chicago’s South Side.

Police said the victim was inside a store when someone opened fire and shot him in the chest and head just before 6 p.m.

The man was rushed to Advocate Christ Hospital in Oak Lawn.

No one is in custody.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the shooting may leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.