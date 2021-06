CHICAGO — A man was shot to death while sitting in a parked car in the South Loop Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Police said the man of an unknown age was sitting in a parked car in the 600 block of South Wells Street at approximately 1:18 p.m. when an unknown car pulled up and a perpetrator inside opened fire.

The victim was struck multiple times and was transported to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The shooting is under investigation.