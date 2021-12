CHICAGO — A man approximately 30 years of age was shot and killed while driving Sunday night in the city’s North Park community area, according to police.

Police said the man was traveling northbound in the 5500 block of North Kedzie Avenue at approximately 9:50 p.m. when he was shot by an unknown gunman.

The man was struck once to the head and taken to St. Francis Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

There is no one in custody and the homicide is under investigation by Area Five detectives.