CHICAGO — A man was shot and killed inside a Gold Coast hotel early Sunday morning, according to police.

Police said a man of an unknown age was discovered unresponsive at approximately 5 a.m. at a hotel in the 200 block of East Walton.

The man was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Circumstances surrounding the shooting are currently unknown and the incident is under investigation by Area Three detectives.

No one is in custody.