CHICAGO — A man believed to be in his 20s was shot to death in the city’s West Pullman neighborhood Saturday night, according to police.

Police said a man in his late 20s was found unresponsive in a retail store at approximately 6 p.m. in the 11600 block of South Halsted Street with a gunshot wound to the chest.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. No one is in custody and the shooting is under investigation by Area One detectives.