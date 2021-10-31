Man shot to death in Ukrainian Village

CHICAGO — A man in his 30s was shot to death in the city’s Ukrainian Village neighborhood early Sunday morning, according to police.

Police said the man was found on the ground with one gunshot wound to the torso at approximately 12:55 a.m. in the 900 block of North Damen Avenue.

The man was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead. A witness said the man was shot by an unknown gunman traveling inside a white sedan.

There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation by Area Three detectives.