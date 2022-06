CHICAGO — A man was shot and killed in North Lawndale Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Police said the man was near the back of a residence just before 1:30 p.m. in the 3600 block of West Grenshaw Street when he was struck by gunfire to the back.

The man, whose age is unknown, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Information regarding the gunman is unknown and there is no one in custody. The homicide is under investigation by area detectives.