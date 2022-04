CHICAGO — A man was shot to death Saturday afternoon on the city’s South Side during an altercation with another man, according to police.

Police said the man, of an unknown age, was in an altercation with another man in the 4700 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue just before 1 p.m. when he was shot twice in the chest.

The man was taken to University of Chicago Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The gunman fled northbound and is not in custody.

There is currently no further information.